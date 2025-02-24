Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, in a new BBC documentary, has revealed the map he proposed to Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas in September 2008, aiming to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The map proposed establishing a Palestinian state on 94% of the West Bank, with land swaps between Israel and the Palestinians.

Olmert recounted urging Abbas to sign the proposal and 'change history,' emphasizing that no Israeli leader would offer a similar deal for 50 years.

According to the proposal, territories on the West Bank's fringes were to connect to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip via a tunnel or road.

Regarding East Jerusalem and holy sites significant to various religions, Olmert suggested creating a trustee council managed by Israel, the Palestinians, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.

Dr. Rafiq al-Husseini, who led Abbas's office at the time, told the BBC about their reaction to the proposal: "We laughed it off."

Al Husseini explained: "It’s unfortunate that Olmert, no matter how nice he was, was a lame duck, and so we knew it would go nowhere."