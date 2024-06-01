The military building in Kiryat Shmona which suffered a direct hit from a rocket has been identified as the Gibor Base.

No one was injured.

On Saturday afternoon, two rockets were found in the city, one on a military base and the other in a supermarket, which was closed.

The strike damaged the base, as well as vehicles and structures in the city. In addition, several fires broke out in the area, and firefighters were called to the scene.

The Hezbollah terror group has claimed that it fired two Burkan rockets towards Kiryat Shmona, in retaliation for Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.