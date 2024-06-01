The IDF is continuing the precise, intelligence-based targeted operations in areas of Rafah. IDF troops have located numerous weapons in the area, including underground tunnel shafts, ready-to-fire rockets, explosive devices, AK-47 rifles, and other military equipment.

Troops are also continuing to operate in the central Gaza Strip, where they destroyed terrorist infrastructure that posed a threat to the forces in the area. The troops also located a weapons storage facility containing dozens of rocket parts.

In addition, a terrorist cell that fired RPGs toward the troops was eliminated in a joint effort of ground and aerial forces.

On Thursday, IAF aircraft struck a structure belonging to the Al-Noor organization in the area of Daraj Tuffah. This organization is classified as a terrorist organization, based on funds that it transfers to Hamas.

Millions of dollars were used for terrorist attacks as part of the organization's activity while funding Hamas terrorists.

As part of its operations, the organization receives funds from various terrorist groups and channels them to the families of Hamas terrorists who have been eliminated or are imprisoned in Israel.

Earlier this week, IAF fighter jets struck and eliminated the terrorist Salame Barake, who was a Hamas operative in the eastern Khan Yunis Battalion and Head of Finance in the Hamas Police.