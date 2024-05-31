It is a tradition that the week before Shavuot the Parshah of Bamidbar is read; two weeks before Shavuot [which happens to be this week], the Parshah of Bechukotai is the Torah reading. The commentaries explain, that since Bechukotai [this week’s Parshah] contains potential negative occurrences for the Jewish people, we want to read this Parshah at the very least two week’s before Shavuot, as if to say, “Let the year and its curses be wiped away.” Simultaneously, we want a Parshah that contains good tidings to be immediately before Shavuot, hence Parshat Bamdibar is read directly prior to Shavuot. Certainly this year, we have once again witnessed a year of tragedy for the Jewish people, and we hope and pray that we can swiftly see the coming of Moshiach Ben David to wipe away the pain and tears of October 7th and its ongoing aftermath.

Interestingly, towards the beginning of the Parshah, the Torah briefly outlines some of the rewards that await the Jewish people if they properly follow G-d’s path; the Verse states [Vayikra 26’ 6’]:

“I will grant peace in the land, and you shall lie down untroubled by anyone; I will give the land respite from vicious beasts, and no sword shall cross your land.”

Rashi [ad. loc.] elaborates:

“AND I WILL GIVE PEACE [IN THE [LAND— Perhaps you will say, “Well, there is food and there is drink; but if there is no peace, then all this is nothing!” Scripture therefore states after all these promises “I will give peace in the land”. Hence we may learn that peace counterbalances everything…”

Rashi seems to be talking directly to our generation, for while we have merited to recreate a prosperous Jewish homeland in our ancient territory over the last 75 years, that victory is hard to truly celebrate when faced with the struggles that have accompanied the birthpangs of our nation's third Genesis in Israel. And the prospect of peace with Israel’s bloodthirsty neighbors is only too obviously out of reach without divine intervention.

However, it is said in the name of the Chassidic Master, Rabbi Avraham of Sochachov, that while feelings of serenity and peace are not readily attainable during the week [as a person’s physical essence is engaged in labor], Shabbat offers a chance for, at the very least, the Jewish people to feel an internal sense of peace. One’s body is given a chance to decompress and enjoy the traditional Shabbat foods, and one’s soul is given the privilege of having a day to spend engaged in spiritual pursuits. Rabbi Avraham explains, this is what the Sages meant when they enacted the lighting of the Shabbat candles to create “Shalom Bayit\Peace in the Home––” for there is no greater recipe and blessing for the wellbeing of the soul of the Jewish people than the guarding of the Shabbat.

As we approach Shavuot, may we see the ending of this year of pain, and once again merit to bask in the Glory of G-d’s presence, as we eagerly anticipate the total salvation of the Jewish people from all enemies who would devour our nation.