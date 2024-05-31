The State Prosecutor has filed an indictment with the Be'er Sheva District Court, against daycare providers Shita Amasho (32) and Oriya Bidush (23) of Kiryat Gat.

The two worked as daycare providers in the city, and physically and mentally abused the children in their care, hundreds of times.

According to the indictment, Amasho worked for four months as a daycare provider, and Bidush worked in the daycare for three years. Beginning in 2024, the two worked together in a classroom in which they cared for 14 children ages one year to two-and-a-half, with each woman responsible for seven children.

Between March and April 2024, the two mentally abused the 14 children and physically abused 13 of the children they were responsible for. Among other things, the providers are charged with being strict and aggressive; screaming at and chastising the children; hitting, slapping, and kicking the children; pulling their hair; tossing the infants into the air; slamming them into chairs, mattresses, and the floor; pulling the children's arms in ways that endangered them; dragging and moving them forcefully, pushing their pacifiers forcefully into their mouths; holding their heads forcefully; and more.

During meals, the women would habitually press the children in to their seats with force, push them with the seats forcefully towards the table, forcefully put their bibs on and take them off, and aggressively clean them. Sometimes Amasho would throw the children's plates of food at them. In addition, when the children were supposed to sleep or woke up from their naps before the appointed hour, the women acted violently and cruelly towards them, dragging them forcefully towards the mattresses, throwing them aggressively onto the mattresses, sometimes while holding them in the air with one or two hands, turning their bodies aggressively, and pinning them to the mattresses and covering their entire bodies, including their heads, with the blanket.

Often, when the children napped, Amasho would drag them forcefully off the mattress, pick them up with one or two hands, and toss them back down on the mattress.

The woman are being charged with crimes of abuse of minors or helpless individuals, randomly attacking a minor and helpless individual by a person charged with their welfare, and assaults which caused real harm to a minor or helpless individual, by the person charged with their welfare. Amasho is also charged with assault of a minor or helpless individual and leaving a child unsupervised, after she left the children unsupervised and closed in the changing room for several long minutes.