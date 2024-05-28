Click here to register

Professor Asher Cohen, of the Bar Ilan University, issued a statement urging attendance at the Jerusalem Conference in New York City.

''The brutal war imposed upon Israel has swiftly evolved into an antisemitic assault on Jewish communities worldwide,'' he notes.

The evolution has had its consequences. ''Israel's struggle is not isolated - it resonates as the collective battle of global Jewry.''

Israel itself is not isolated either. ''The bond between the state of Israel and the Jewish Diaspora is unbreakable, giving profound significance to the call ''We stand together.''

The importance of the Diaspora to the state of Israel will be one of the central themes of the Jerusalem Conference in New York City, to be held this Sunday, June 2nd, with the participation of the Minister for Diaspora Affairs.

Click here to register