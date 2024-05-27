US Law Professor Alan Dershowitz compared the anti-Israel protesters that have rocked American college campuses for the last two months to the Hitler youth.

In an interview with John Catsimatidis on 77 WABC’s “Cats Roundtable” radio show yesterday (Sunday), Dershowitz said that these campus anti-Israel protests are "much like what happened in Germany in the early 1930s when Nazi students blocked Jews from entering universities. This is a lot like the lead-up to what happened in the 1940s."

He spoke about the student walkout during Harvard University's graduation ceremony. Students wore Hamas-supportive garb. Students were on Hamas’s side. They are our future leaders."

“What worries me is 10, 15 years from now, these Hitler Youth will be members of Congress, will be on the editorial board of the New York Times, will be owning media stations … and substitute their own radical progressive anti-American craziness for the stability that our Constitution calls for," he said.

Dershowitz said he plans to start a group to combat these anti-Israel protests called “Hurt a Jew, we sue you.”

According to Dershowitz, “It applies beyond Jews: The two janitors who were held captive, kidnapped by wealthy Columbia graduates and outsiders — like the kid who owns a $2 or $3 million home in Brooklyn — they should be sued and held responsible for what they’re doing.”

“We have to fight back,” he said.