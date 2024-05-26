The Military Police Investigations Department is charging a reservist with several serious offenses after he published a video calling for a rebellion against Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzl Halevi.

Among other things, the Investigations Department is charging the reservist with insurrection, incitement to insurrection, and inappropriate insubordination.

The reservist's lawyer sent a letter to the Investigations Department claiming: "The only thing my client stated was that he will not listen to a future unauthorized order from the Minister of Defense (while in disagreeing with the Prime Minister and in violation of a government decision), positively emphasizing and clarifying that he will follow an order given by the government itself and the Prime Minister."

He added: "This is selective enforcement, for over a year multitudes of videos have been uploaded to social media showing reservists announcing their intentions to disobey the military's orders, and law enforcement did not take such steps.

In the video, the reservist soldier is seen calling for rebellion from a building in the Gaza Strip: "We, the reservist soldiers, do not intend to hand over the keys to any Palestinian Authority. We do not intend to transfer the keys of Gaza to any Hamas entity, Fatah, or any other Arab entity. Prime Minister, the reservist soldiers are behind you. We will stay here until the end, until the victory," he said.

The soldier speaks while standing in front of graffiti praising the controversial former MK Rabbi Meir Kahane, who was banned from the Knesset for racism against Arabs.

He addressed Minister Gallant and said: "You cannot win a war. Resign - you cannot win the war and command us. I am informing you Mr. Gallant - if we do not go until victory, 100,000 reservist soldiers will stay on the border. We will not move from the fence. We call on the citizens of Israel to come to Gaza and under our protection, we will listen to one leader - not the Defense Minister and not the Chief of General Staff. It is the Prime Minister."

Further, the soldier is heard saying in the video: "Think very well whom you intend to give the keys to. Our brothers were not killed or raped in vain. We want victory, a decisive outcome."

"Those who harmed the people of Israel and our brothers - we want to destroy them, and you, Mr. Gallant, cannot do that. Change your attitude or we will only go with the Prime Minister. If you wanted a military coup - we will show you what a decision and what a victory is, how true Jews win."