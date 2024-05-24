This week’s Parshah contains the commandment of [Vayikra 25’ 17’]:

“Do not wrong one another, but fear your God; for I am your God.”

Rashi [ad. loc.] comments that the Verse serves to prohibit Jews from verbally abusing one another. Examples of this prohibition include reminding someone who has engaged in repentance of their prior sinful behavior, or asking how much an item costs without intent to actually purchase it. This sin is considered especially severe, for as the Talmud writes [Bava Metzia 58B], that while monetary wrongdoing can be atoned for by returning the stolen item, there is no way to properly restore someone’s damaged dignity.

Fascinatingly, the Sefer HaChinuch in Mitzvah 338 writes, that although the Torah prohibits instigating verbal abuse, when one is faced with disrespectful behavior, the expectation is not that one has to be silent and unfeeling like a stone; rather, the Jewish law allows one to respond to insults and abuse in kind.

Chinuch proves this from the Halachot of self-defense. The Talmud in Sanhedrin 72A writes that if one comes to burglarize a home, the homeowner is allowed to defend his property, as the burglar is aware of the fact that people will not quietly allow the theft of their possessions; as such the burglar’s blood is on his\her own hands. Based on this concept, Chinuch explains that if one is allowed to defend their physical property to the fullest extent of the law, for sure when facing verbal abuse and threats to one’s emotional and spiritual health one can respond in kind.

Currently, the Jewish people are under extreme physical threat from terrorist entities across the world [especially those surrounding our home, the land of Israel]. The IDF can and should prosecute the war to the fullest extent–as the Talmud referenced above states, “If one comes to attack you, arise and defeat them first.” However, that physical danger is not the only battle the Jews have to fight in today’s world; it is extremely apparent that the ancient force of Jew-hatred is still simmering in the underbelly of Western civilization, and that racism is now expanding from a simmer into a rolling boil. The comment referenced above from the Sefer HaChinuch teaches us that just like we have a responsibility to protect and defend the earthly existence of the Land of Israel, we have an additional obligation to protect our pride and dignity. It would seem to the author that the appropriate way of doing that is not by having spokespeople meaninglessly debate on anti-Semitic talk shows, or engaging in apologetics to try to prove the morality of the Jewish army. Such efforts have proven at best to be fruitless, and at worst can change people’s perspective against our Nation. There is no need to defend what is obvious to any objective individual with a basic moral compass, and it is not our responsibility to heal those suffering from imbecilic perspectives. Our time and efforts as a nation would be better spent working on improving our national unity, thereby boosting the morale of our brave soldiers, and strengthening our connection to our ancient heritage, the Torah. When the nations of the world will bear witness to our unwavering commitment and devotion to the word of G-d, and to each other, their physical and verbal abuses will be rendered meaningless.

May Hashem bless Am Yisrael with a speedy victory, and the coming of the Moshiach speedily in our days; and may we merit to see the downfall of the people of the world who relish their Jew-hatred.