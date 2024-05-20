The Civil Administration demolished an Arab-built illegal structure on Monday morning near Efrat's Dagan neighborhood. The building has been subject to multiple legal proceedings to destroy it over the past few years, but it has not been demolished until now.

In recent weeks, demolitions of illegal structures in Judea and Samaria have increased led by Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Sources close to the Minister told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that "the message to illegal Arab construction is very clear - illegal takeover (of land) will be destroyed even if it's a giant building.

"The move sends a message that even big buildings and buildings that were built years ago will not be exempt from demolition," the sources said, noting that the demolition came after a long legal process."