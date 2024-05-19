In practice, since this involves a doubt concerning a Torah prohibition, it has been ruled that across the entire width of the peyah area, “a hand must not touch it” (Shulchan Arukh Yoreh Deah 181:9; Yam Shel Shlomo, Bach, Levush, and many others).

Is it Permissible for One Who Shaves His Head to Remove the Peyot with a Razor or Haircut?

Even someone who shaves all the hair on his head is forbidden to remove the peyot, since by doing so he creates a connection, a circumference without hair between the forehead and behind the ear (Nazir 57b; Shulchan Arukh 181:2).

However, some say that just as the prohibition of shaving the beard is only with a razor, so too the prohibition of removing the peyot is only with a razor, so that if done with scissors, depilatory, or an electric razor that works like scissors, it is permissible to remove the peyot (Maimonides, Semag, Sefer Hachinuch, Raavid).

On the other hand, some say that regarding the peyot, the prohibition is to remove the hairs of the peyah, and it does not matter how the peyot are removed. Therefore, even one who removes the peyot with an electric razor violates a Torah prohibition, since in practice a hairless circumference is created between the forehead and behind the ears (Tosafot, Rabbeinu Yonah, Maharam of Rothenburg, Rosh, Rabbeinu Yerocham).

In Practice, One Should Be Stringent

In practice, since this involves a doubt concerning a Torah prohibition, one should be stringent. Even someone who shaves his entire head is forbidden to remove the peyot, not even with a razor (Shulchan Arukh 181:2-3). Instead, he must ensure that the length of the hair in the peyah is at least 4 millimeters, at which point it can already be bent back towards its roots (Niddah 52b), and it has the signature of hair (Tosafot and Rosh). This is approximately the length of hair that grows in one week (Nazir 39b).

Typically, hair grows about 3 millimeters, or even less, in one week, so some instruct that 3 millimeters is sufficient. However, to remove all doubt, and also because some people’s hair grows faster, the instruction should be to leave at least 4 millimeters.

However, since according to Maimonides, Semag, Sefer Hachinuch and others, it is permissible to shave the entire head with an electric razor without leaving any peyot at all, although in practice the ruling is to be stringent, one should not rebuke or reprimand those who follow the lenient view, since they have authorities to rely upon (Zera Yitzchak 12, as quoted in Darchei Teshuva 181:4; Shoeil U’Meishiv 1:97).

However, an educational institution is entitled to establish its own dress code, which may include requiring its students to follow the majority view of the poskim regarding the peyot, and even to reprimand and penalize those who do not follow this practice.

The Custom of the Punctiliously Observant

Even though according to the letter of the law, it suffices for the hair growing in the peyot area to be four millimeters long, since the peyot are an identifying sign of Judaism expressed through hair, many are punctiliously observant and let them grow to a visibly longer length, and some even curl them. (In those cases, they are referred to as "sidelocks" in English) However, many do not follow this stringency, and there are G-d-fearing individuals, including rabbis, who do not grow their peyot longer than the basic legal requirement.

Is it Permissible to Grow the Hair on the Head Long, while keeping the Peyot Trimmed Short?

A: From the perspective of the prohibition of “Lo takifu,” as long as the hair in the peyot area is four millimeters long, there is no prohibition. However, from the perspective of the prohibition of “You shall not follow their practices,” there is a doubt whether this would constitute a biblical prohibition, a rabbinic prohibition, or perhaps just an improper custom. But more on that another time.

This article appears in the ‘Besheva’ newspaper and was translated from Hebrew.