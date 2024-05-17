Madrid's Reina Sofia museum said on Thursday it had changed the name of a pro-Palestinian Arab program that the Israeli embassy and the Jewish community said furthered a narrative calling for Israel's extermination, AFP reported.

The museum, one of Spain's most visited which is home to Pablo Picasso's historic Guernica painting about the horrors of war, had called the program "From The River To the Sea", which Palestinian Arabs and those who protest in support of them chant during anti-Israel protests.

In a statement, the museum said it had renamed the program "Critical Thinking Gatherings, International Solidarity With Palestine" since the original name was considered "offensive to certain communities".

The program includes lectures, conversations and meetings with Palestinian Arab artists as well as two art installations, all aimed at demanding "an end of the war and genocide", according to the museum's website.

Spain's FCJE, an umbrella body representing the Jewish community, had denounced the original title of the program.

"This slogan, considered anti-Semitic by the US House of Representatives, implies the elimination of Israel and its inhabitants... it also appears on maps at various rallies where Israel is erased," it said in a statement quoted by AFP.

Notably, the US House of Representatives last month passed a resolution condemning the chant “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free” as antisemitic.

The House GOP-led resolution, introduced by Rep. Anthony D'Esposito (R-NY), passed in a 377 to 44 vote. 43 Democrats and one Republican voted against it.