The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a resolution condemning the chant “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free” as antisemitic, Fox News reported.

The House GOP-led resolution, introduced by Rep. Anthony D'Esposito (R-NY), passed in a 377 to 44 vote. 43 Democrats and one Republican voted against it.

Members of the so-called "Squad" of Progressive Democrats were among those to vote against it, including Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, and House Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal.

One Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie, voted against the measure as well, according to Fox News.

The bill is part of a list of 17 measures House Republican leaders are putting up for a vote this week aimed at affirming support for Israel and condemning Iran after the latter launched a barrage of air strikes over the weekend.

Tlaib has in the past claimed that “From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate.”

That remark elicited a response fromfellow Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who wrote to Tlaib, “This phrase means eradicating Israel and Jews. Period. Dressing it up in a new PR ploy won’t change that.”

Tlaib was censured last November for her harsh rhetoric toward Israel, including her use of the phrase.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later condemned Tlaib over her use of the phrase.