תיעוד מתקיפת המבנה הצבאי בעייתא ע- שעב צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over forty rockets were fired Thursday from Lebanon towards the Golan Heights in northern Israel.

Several of the launches were successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array. No injuries were reported. The IDF struck the sources of fire.

Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the area of Zarit, five launches were identified crossing from Lebanese territory. No injuries were reported.

A short time after the launches were fired, and following the identification of the launch site, IAF fighter planes attacked and destroyed one of the military posts from which the missiles were launched.

Moreover, earlier today, the IDF struck a Hezbollah military structure in which terrorists were operating in the area of Ayta ash Shab, as well as an additional military structure in the area of Halta.