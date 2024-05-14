Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, spoke today (Tuesday) at the Gaza March in Sderot and joined the call of the marchers to restore Jewish settlements to the Gaza Strip after the end of the war.

"When I left home, my son said to me, ‘Dad, you have three broken ribs, the doctor said you need to rest in bed, why are you going?’", Ben Gvir began and said that he told his son: "I really won't be able to participate in the march, but I must at least go now,’ because what you are doing here now is the real solution."

He told the marchers: "We can sit in the cabinet and press for action in Rafah, not to compromise on stopping the war, demand that targeted countermeasures be taken. But in order to end the problem, so that it does not happen again, we must ensure two things: one – return to Gaza now, returning to our holy land. And two – encouraging the residents in Gaza to voluntarily leave. This is a moral approach, this is the truth, and this is the only way, and it is also the humanitarian way.”

"And on the humanitarian issue, I am ashamed to say that I am the only one in the cabinet who voted against the transfer of shipments to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing," continued Ben Gvir. "Yes, I understand that the world is putting pressure. Yes, I understand that the Attorney General is threatening. Yes, I understand that anyone who does not agree with this approach is criticized in the media. I am proud to be criticized in the media," he added.

Ben Gvir emphasized: "I said it before and I say it now again. Do you want us to be humanitarian? Then it must be in exchange for humanitarianism on the other side. Do you want to send food to children in Gaza? Then, give us Ariel and Kfir Bibas back. Do you want women in Gaza to get a roof over their heads? Then, give us Shiri Bibas back, together with all the other hostages."

"They want to see the Nukhba terrorists? Then, let us see the hostages. When the Red Cross asked me to see the hostages, I told them that there was no problem. For every hostage they see, I want to see one of our hostages – even by video, so that I can see in what condition he or she is. This is normal. This is how it should work and when the rest of us sing ‘with the hope of being a free people in our country’ – this is exactly what we mean - Happy Independence Day!", concluded minister Ben Gvir.