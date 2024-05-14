Sirens sounded Tuesday in various locations in the western Galilee, and a number of antitank missiles were identified crossing into Israel from Lebanon.

A direct hit was reported in the western Galilee, and the IDF is now attacking in southern Lebanon.

The Mateh Asher Regional Council told residents that "echoes of explosions were heard, along with aircraft activity along the border, which is sourced in the IDF's activities."

"As of now there are no special instructions or changes, but the public is asked to be alert, and follow the instructions of the Home Front Command and local security chapters."

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF said, "Yesterday, IAF fighter jets struck a military structure in which a Hezbollah terrorist was identified in the area of Odaisseh in southern Lebanon."

"Overnight, IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah military structures in the area of Khiam, as well as Hezbollah military structures in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon."