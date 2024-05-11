A recent brush fire around the perimeter of the UNRWA compound in Jerusalem was likely set by underage children, police said.

In a statement Israel Police noted that an investigation was opened into the matter, but that it "found that in fact it was caused by minor children, who are likely below the age of criminal responsibility as set by law."

"The investigation is ongoing," the statement added.

No one was hurt in the Thursday fire, which UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini claimed caused "extensive damage to the outdoor areas."

Claiming that "Israeli extremists" ignited the blaze, Lazzarini wrote, "Our director with the help of other staff had to put out the fire themselves as it took the Israeli fire extinguishers and police a while before they turned up."

"In light of this second appalling incident in less than a week, I have taken the decision to close down our compound until proper security is restored."