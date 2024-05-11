Oren Marmorstein, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, posted a statement Saturday decrying South Africa's request for additional measures against Israel in the ICJ.

''South Africa continues to act as the legal arm of the Hamas terrorist organization in an attempt to undermine Israel’s inherent right and obligation to defend its citizens from Hamas attacks, and to release all the hostages,'' he tweeted.

"The repeated requests for provisional measures made by South Africa, which are based on false claims and deliberate omissions of fact in order to assist Hamas, are yet another attempt to cynically exploit the International Court of Justice in The Hague."

He added, "Israel acts and will continue to act in accordance with international law. The IDF's current operation against Hamas forces in the Rafah area is being carried out while implementing measures to minimize harm to civilians and civilian facilities, and in line with Israel's humanitarian obligations, despite Hamas repeated fire at humanitarian crossings and its cynical exploitation of civilians as human shields."

"Hamas has once again been able to rely on the legal counsel of South Africa to make fictional claims in order to manipulate the international community. We call on the ICJ to reject outright the new request from the representatives of Hamas."