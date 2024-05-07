Lior Rudaeff, 61, who was believed to have been kidnapped on October 7, was murdered by Hamas terrorists during the massacre committed that day and his body remains in Hamas's hands, the Hostages Families Forum Headquarters announced this evening (Tuesday).

"The Families Forum bows its head in sorrow and with a broken heart following the determination that Lior Rudaeff, of blessed memory, was murdered on October 7th and that his body was kidnapped to Gaza by Hamas terrorists. The Forum will continue providing assistance and support to Lior's family during this immensely difficult time until his body is returned to Israel for a proper burial," the announcement reads.

The Hostages Families Forum Headquarters stated that "the Israeli government has a profound moral duty to pursue every avenue in the current negotiations to bring Lior home. He deserves a dignified burial in his homeland, alongside the 38 other hostages brutally murdered. The government must also secure the swift return of all living hostages, so they can begin the long road to healing and recovery."

"Lior Rudaeff, 61, lived a life dedicated to helping others, with a boundless heart and generosity that touched all who knew him. For four decades, he volunteered as an ambulance driver, always the first to step up and lend a hand to anyone in need," it said.

"An Argentinian at heart, Lior was a passionate cyclist and a fan of Shlomo Artzi. Lior was married to Yaffa for 38 years. He was a loving father to Noam, Nadav, Bar, and Ben, and a doting grandfather to Tomer and Dagan," the announcement concluded.