"Netanyahu and the generals have been defeated" read the official website of the Hapoel Be'er Sheva soccer club on Wednesday after pro-Hamas hackers attacked it.

The hackers identified as a group called "GAZA4EVER," expressing support for the Hamas terror organization.

The attack was quickly attended to and the site returned to regular operations, but among the things that the hackers wrote on the site was: "Gaza won and its heroes obtained the greatest miracles. Netanyahu and the generals were defeated, and with them all of their Arab partners and their armies."

This is not the first time hackers attacked Hapoel Be'er Sheva's website, a month after the October 7th massacre, hackers hacked into Be'er Sheva's site, as well as those of Maccabi Tel Aviv and Maccabi Netanya.