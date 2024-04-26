A protester participating in an anti-Israel demonstration at George Washington University in Washington, DC was photographed holding a sign reading "Final Solution," the name of the Nazi's plan to exterminate the Jews.

Anti-Israel demonstrations that have been spreading through university campuses in the US and Europe in the past month have been taking an increasingly antisemitic tone.

There have been numerous instances of assaults and intimidation against Jewish students.

On Friday, the Association of University Heads in Israel published a statement expressing concern over the wave of antisemitic demonstrations on American college campuses over the last week and a half.

"We, the presidents of the research universities in Israel, express our deep concern over the recent surge of severe violence, antisemitism, and anti-Israel sentiment across numerous leading universities in the United States. These disturbing events are often organized and supported by Palestinian groups, including those recognized as terrorist organizations. This troubling development has led to a climate where Israeli and Jewish students and faculty members feel compelled to hide their identities or avoid campuses altogether for fear of physical harm," the association stated.

The statement added: "Freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate are vital to the health of any democracy and are especially crucial in academic settings. We continue to uphold the importance of these freedoms, particularly in these challenging times. However, these freedoms do not include the right to engage in violence, make threats against communities, or call for the destruction of the State of Israel."