Four people, including a prominent bishop and several worshipers, were stabbed on Monday during a service at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Sydney, Australia.

Police say one man has been arrested and is helping them with their inquiries.

Four people were injured in the attack. A man in his 50s was taken to Liverpool Hospital with multiple lacerations, as was a man in his 30s.

NSW Ambulance paramedics were treating a man in his 20s with lacerations to his hand and a man in his 60s with lacerations to his arm at the scene.

The assault was caught on a live stream of the service.

One of the victims, Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, is the leader of an ultra-conservative sect of the Assyrian Orthodox faith.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, he preached fire and brimstone in services that were live-streamed and attracted hardline Christians for his anti-LGBTQ sermons and pandemic skepticism.

Fairfield deputy mayor Charnel Saliba, who was not at the church but spoke to witnesses, told Sky News that after being stabbed multiple times, “the bishop then got up, with his injuries, put his hand on the assailant and started praying.”

This is the second stabbing in Sydney in just a few days. On Saturday, six people were killed after a man with a knife attacked shoppers at the Westfield Bondi Junction in the city. Several more were injured to varying degrees.

The attacker was noticed by a nearby police officer, who began pursuing him. According to ABC, he turned on the officer and raised his knife, whereupon she shot him dead.