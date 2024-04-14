This morning (Sunday) Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant completed an operational situation assessment together with senior officials in Israel’s defense establishment.

“I have recently completed an operational situation assessment with senior members of Israel’s defense establishment. The State of Israel was attacked [by Iran] with hundreds of missiles and UAVs, and the IDF thwarted this attack in an impressive manner.”

“Together with the United States and additional partners, we managed to defend the territory of the State of Israel. Very little damage was caused – this is the result of the IDF’s impressive operations.”

“The campaign is not over yet – we must remain alert and attentive to the instructions published by the IDF and Homefront Command. We must be prepared for every scenario. Having said this, we have thwarted the most significant wave [of the attack], and we did so successfully.”