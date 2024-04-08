נאומו של השגריר ארדן משלחת ישראל לאו"ם

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan spoke today in the General Assembly at a meeting on the war in Gaza. At the beginning of his remarks, Ambassador Erdan referred to the historical connection between the Palestinians and Hitler and presented a photo from the meeting of Mufti Haj Amin Al-Husseini with Hitler on the UN Stage.

“From well before the establishment of the UN – or the State of Israel – the Palestinians’ goal has been clear: the annihilation of the Jews. Haj Amin al-Husseini, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, and one of the founding fathers of Palestinian nationalism, worked hand-in-hand with Hitler to achieve this. And from then until today, the root of this conflict has not changed. It is not a political conflict or about partitioning land. It is solely about the destruction of Israel and the murder of Jews.”

Ambassador Erdan referred to the Security Council's attempt to promote permanent member state status in the UN for the Palestinians, "The UN, the organization founded to prevent Nazi ideology from spreading, has committed itself to reinforcing modern-day Nazi Jihadists. And today, breaking the Guinness World Record for rewarding terror, the UN now, in complete violation of its charter, is considering to force the establishment of a Palestinian terror state."

"This won’t be a regular state – it will be a Palesti-Nazi state. An entity that achieved statehood despite being committed to terror and Israel’s annihilation."

"If Hitler was alive today, he would be singing the UN’s praises."

"If this happens, the UN will be remembered as a body that has been hijacked by dictators and human rights violators. A body that rewards Nazi-like monsters."

"Yesterday, we commemorated six months to the October 7th massacre. Hamas carried out the most heinous and widespread massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Entire families were wiped from the earth and peaceful communities were turned to ash. Israeli women were the victims of systematic rape and over 250 hostages were taken by Hamas to Gaza. Yet today, we are not meeting to condemn Hamas atrocities. We are not meeting to condemn Hamas. We are meeting here for the sole reason that certain members of the Security Council refused to accept a condemnation of child-murdering rapists and vetoed it. What a disgrace!”

Finally, Ambassador Erdan referred to the Palestinian Authority's non-compliance with the requirements for UN permanent member state recognition, “Let me remind everyone: the basic requirements for admission to the UN are: a) permanent population, b) defined territory, c) government, and d) capacity to enter relations with other states. And a very important principle that was stated in Article 4 of the UN Charter is, “Membership in the United Nations is open to all peace-loving states.” Peace-loving. Nothing is clearer than the fact that the Palestinians fail to meet these criteria. For many years, the PA has been paying terrorists for their murderous terror attacks. This is not customary. It is Palestinian legislation. According to the Palestinian law, Palestinian terrorists are paid monthly salaries for murdering Israelis. Internalize it. These salaries can reach thousands of dollars each month. And they are on a rising scale. The longer the prison sentence you get, the higher the salary. You murder more Jews, you get more money.”

Ambassador Erdan concluded, “If the Security Council chooses to advance this prize for barbarism, it no longer deserves to be called the Security Council. It shall forever be known as the Terror Council.”