Iran on Tuesday vowed to respond to an air strike attributed to Israel that destroyed Iran’s Consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus the previous day and killed 12 people, including a senior member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, reports The Associated Press.

Iran’s deputy UN ambassador Zahra Ershadi told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that some Iranians were injured in Monday’s strike, but “the final and accurate death toll remains uncertain as the entire diplomatic premises has been destroyed with individuals trapped under the rubble.”

Ershadi accused Israel of threatening regional and international peace and declared that “the United States is responsible for all crimes committed by the Israeli regime.”

She said Iran has exercised “considerable restraint” but Israel must now bear “full responsibility” for the consequences of the attack. Iran reserves its rights under international law and the UN Charter “to take decisive response to such reprehensible acts.”

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, a key decision-making body, met late on Monday and decided on a “required” response to the strike, Iran’s state television reported.

“We will make them regretful about the crime and similar acts,” said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters in Iran.

Israeli diplomatic and defense officials have not commented on the air strikes near the Iranian consulate in Damascus on Monday, but four Israeli officials acknowledged to The New York Times that Israel had carried out the attack.

According to the report, the strikes targeted a secret meeting in which Iranian intelligence officials and Palestinian Arab terrorists gathered to discuss the war in Gaza. Among them were leaders of the Islamic Jihad.