US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller stated that US Secretary of State will discuss the efforts to secure the release of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza as well as the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip during his visit to Israel on Friay.

"In Israel [on March 22], Secretary Blinken will discuss with the leadership of the Government of Israel the ongoing negotiations to secure the release of all hostages. He will discuss the need to ensure the defeat of Hamas, including in Rafah, in a way that protects the civilian population, does not hinder the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and advances Israel’s overall security," Miller said.

"The Secretary will discuss U.S. and international efforts to dramatically increase and sustain the delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians who are suffering from a lack of adequate food supplies. He will also update Israeli leaders on his talks with Arab leaders to build lasting peace and security for Israelis, Palestinians, and the broader region."

Earlier, it was announced that Blinken would add Israel to the countries he will visit during his trip to the Middle East this week. Blinken was set to visit Saudi Arabia today and Egypt on Thursday.

The Secretary of State will arrive in Israel on Friday morning, remaining in the Jewish state for a few hours.

Blinken last visited Israel in February, and his upcoming visit will be his sixth since the war with Hamas began on October 7.

During his February visit, Blinken traveled to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and Palestinian Authority-assigned territories.