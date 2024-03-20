On Monday, IDF fighter jets acting on IDF and ISA intelligence eliminated senior Hamas operatives in Rafah.

The operatives were key in assisting Hamas' military wing in establishing continued control, as well as operations in the field.

The IDF named the operatives struck as Sayid Katab Alkhashash, Osama Hamd Zaher, Muhammad Aud Almelalakhi, the heads of Hamas' Emergency Bureau in Northern and Eastern Rafah, alongside Hadi Abu Alrus Kasin, an operations officer.

The senior operatives were the representatives of Hamas’ leadership in Rafah. As part of their roles, they managed the terror organization's activities in humanitarian zones and were responsible for coordination with Hamas operatives in the field.

Nidal Aleed, the Head of Hamas’ Rafah Emergency Bureau, who managed all of its operations in the area, was eliminated in a strike last week.