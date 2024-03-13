Switzerland's Attorney General's Office said on Tuesday that it would put an uncle of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad on trial for war crimes and crimes against humanity dating back to his time as a military commander in 1982, Reuters reported.

The office said in a statement that Rifaat Al-Assad, 86, had been charged with "ordering homicides, acts of torture, cruel treatments and illegal detentions" in February 1982 when he was in charge of troops in the western city of Hama.

Known to critics as the "Butcher of Hama" for crushing an insurrection in the city, Assad, a former vice president of the country, commanded troops accused of killing thousands of people to quell an Islamist uprising.

Assad, who was not immediately available for comment, has denied responsibility for the Hama deaths. His lawyers said in a statement quoted by Reuters, "Mr. Al-Assad has always denied any involvement in the acts of which he is accused in these proceedings."

The Swiss prosecutors' indictment said that the conflict between Syrian armed forces and their Islamist opponents caused between 3,000 and 60,000 deaths in Hama. Most of these deaths were civilians.

Rifaat Al-Assad lived in exile, mostly in France, from the mid-1980s, after being accused of trying to topple his brother, then-President Hafez al-Assad, Bashar's father.

In 2016, France charged Assad with corruption for using ill-gotten gains to build a real estate empire in the country.

He was found guilty of the charges but escaped jail in France and returned to Syria in 2021.