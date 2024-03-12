Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed on Monday night that they had targeted what was described as the "US ship Pinocchio" in the Red Sea, Reuters reported.

The group's military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, also stated that the group will escalate their operations in solidarity with Palestinian Arabs in the Gaza war.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Yemen's internationally recognized government told Reuters that airstrikes attributed to a US-British coalition hit port cities and small towns in western Yemen, killing at least 11 people and injuring 14 while defending commercial shipping.

At least 17 airstrikes were reported in the country, including in the principal port city of Hodeidah and at Ras Issa Port, according to Al Masirah, the main Houthi-run television news outlet.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have upped their attacks on vessels since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition, made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.

In mid-January, with support from other countries, the US and Britain targeted just under 30 Houthi locations with 150 different weapons. The two countries have continued to strike Houthi targets since.

The Houthis have been unfazed by the strikes and have vowed to continue to target ships in the Red Sea.