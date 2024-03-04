U.S President Joe Biden stated in an interview to The New Yorker that when he ask members of the War Cabinet to be cautious on the battlefield, members of the cabinet answered him “America carpet-bombed Germany in the Second World War”. Biden said that he responded, “That’s why we ended up with the United Nations and all these rules about not doing that again.”

Regarding the October 7th massacre, he commented: “Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common—they both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy.”

Regarding whether he intended to press Israel not to escalate the war, he stated “I understand the anger and the rage sparked by October 7th, but you can’t let the rage consume you to the point where you lose the moral high ground.”

Regarding to international pressure on the White House to force Israel into a ceasefire, he said “I think they have to give this just a little bit of time, understanding what would happen if they came into their state or their neighborhood and saw what happened with Hamas. The pressure on the leadership to move with every ounce of capacity against Hamas is real. But it doesn’t mean it should be continued.”

“I think you’re going to see—I’m praying you’re going to see—a significant downturn in the use of force,” he added.