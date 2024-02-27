סגירת המעגל של לוחמי גדוד 932 דובר צה"ל

Over the last week, the soldiers of the 932nd Battalion Combat Team have been operating against Hamas in the Zeitoun area in the northern Gaza Strip.

During one encounter with terrorists, Staff Sergeant Avraham Wovagen fell in battle. Following this encounter, several terrorist cells suspected of shooting at the soldier were eliminated using an aircraft operated by the brigade.

Later that day, the soldiers carried out a targeted raid on a structure used to fire at the forces. The soldiers located weapons used by Hamas, including a short-range anti-tank missile, pistols, sniper weapons, and ammunition.

A terrorist's camera was located at the scene, with footage exposing Hamas’ method of firing the anti-tank missiles from built-up areas and inside buildings, as well as how the enemy operates in the area.

The footage in this article is not from the battle during which Staff Sergeant Avraham Wovagen fell in combat.