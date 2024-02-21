The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit cleared for publication on Wednesday morning the name of a fallen soldier whose family has been notified:

Staff sergeant Abraham Wovagen, 21, from Netanya, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

In addition, three soldiers were seriously injured in battles in the northern Gaza Strip.

The soldiers were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

On Tuesday, hundreds of people took part in the funeral of Staff sergeant Maoz Morell, 22, who succumbed to wounds sustained in battle in Gaza. Morell was laid to rest at the military cemetery in Mount Herzl.

Morell, a resident of Talmon in the Binyamin region, was the son of Varda and Eitan, and the brother of four siblings. He studied in the Dimona high school and Yeshivat Avinoam in the town of Tapuach in Samaria. He enlisted in the Paratroopers Brigade directly from Yeshiva.

Maoz is the sixth graduate of Dimona high school yeshiva who has been killed in the war since October 7.