Israel's war against Hamas, dubbed Swords of Iron, entered its 21st week on Saturday. The war began on October 7th, the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, when Hamas launched an assault by land sea, and air, massacring over 1,200 and taking 240 Israelis and foreigners hostage. As the war continues, IDF forces continue to advance through southern and central Gaza as terrorists continue launching rockets at the Jewish state from Lebanon and Gaza.

The IDF announced this morning (Sunday) that Staff sergeant Nerya Belete, 21, from Shavei Shomron, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip. Belete served in the Givati Brigade.

In addition, an officer and two soldiers from the Givati Brigade were seriously injured in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Live updates:

Sunday, 10:21 a.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.