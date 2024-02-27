The Hezbollah terror group on Tuesday morning fired dozens of rockets towards the Meron region in northern Israel.

Several of the rockets landed in Israeli territory.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said that there had been no reports of injuries as a result of the rocket fire.

Air raid sirens sounded in Tziv'on, Dovev, Sasa, and Safsufa-Kfar Hoshen.

Hezbollah took responsibility for the launches, claiming that the missiles were aimed towards a military base in Meron and were a response to Israel's Monday night attacks near Baalbek, Lebanon.

On Monday evening, the IDF confirmed that the commander of the eastern region of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, Hassan Hossein Salami, had been killed in an IAF airstrike.

"An IDF aircraft targeted and eliminated Hassan Hossein Salami, the Hezbollah terrorist responsible for the Hajir region, in a strike in southern Lebanon," the IDF stated.

Salami was part of Hezbollah’s Nasser Unit and commanded recent terrorist activities by Hezbollah against Israeli civilians and soldiers, including anti-tank missile launches toward Kiryat Shmona and the headquarters of the 769th Brigade.