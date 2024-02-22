Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met today (Thursday) with White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Their discussion focused on efforts to return the 134 hostages in Gaza home, operational developments in Hamas strongholds in central and southern Gaza, and humanitarian aid efforts facilitated by Israel, together with U.S. leadership and international partners.

Minister Gallant stressed the importance of dismantling the remaining Hamas battalions in central and southern Gaza.

Minister Gallant also raised the issue of Iranian aggression via its proxies in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, and discussed its various activities aimed at smuggling weapons and explosives to Israeli territory and destabilizing the region.

“We will expand the authority given to our hostage negotiators. At the same time, the IDF is preparing the continuation of intense ground operations,” Minister Gallant said.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Mr. McGurk for his leadership and personal commitment to addressing the hostage issue, as well as his strong stance against terrorism and in support of Israel's defense. Their discussion reflects the powerful bond between the United States and Israel and close coordination between the administrations.