Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Saturday evening addressed the 2024 Munich Security Conference in Germany. Speaking in conversation with senior writer at the Washington Post, David Ignatius, President Herzog disclosed further evidence uncovered by Israeli forces operating against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, of the movement’s antisemitic ideology and their practice of spreading hatred towards Jews.

The President presented a book found in a home in the Alfarkan region of Gaza, entitled, “The End of the Jews,” authored by Mahmoud al-Zahar, Co-Founder of Hamas, former Foreign Minister of the Palestinian Authority. The books cover depicts swords and daggers piercing through Stars of David, and Jews drowning in a sea of blood.

The book glorifies and justifies the persecution of Jews in Europe, and praises the Nazis. It includes chapters entitled among other things: “The world’s burning hatred for the Jews,” “The general corruption of the Jews,” and, “Reasons to expel the Jews.” It includes age-old blood libels such as the accusation that Jews use the blood of Christian children for rituals, and antisemitic tropes asserting Jewish obsession with wealth and the suppression of non-Jewish populations.

The President noted that the book was further proof of the abysmal hatred, whose stated goal is the erasure of the Jewish people – a hatred that was reflected above all in the murderous acts of the terrorist organization Hamas on October 7 and throughout the war.

President Herzog noted that, "This book was written by Dr. Mahmoud al-Zahar, one of the founders of Hamas, a well known political figure of Hamas."

"This book first of all says we should not recognize the fact that there are Jews and Jewish people, but most predominantly it hails the Holocaust. It hails what the Nazis have done, and calls for nations to follow what the Nazis have done.

"Now we're in Munich. On the outskirts of Munich, there's the Dachau Concentration Camp. Tens of thousands of our nation of Jews were slaughtered in Dachau. And that's the problem, meaning, we have to have a coalition of all the moderate forces in the world, fighting this ideology, and the moderate forces in the world include many Sunni countries because they will be attacked by the same jihadist as well."