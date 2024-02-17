US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Munich. The Secretary reaffirmed Israel’s right to ensure the terrorist attacks of October 7 can never be repeated.

According to the State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, Secretary Blinken and President Herzog discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages and achieve a humanitarian pause that would help enable the increased flow of humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Secretary Blinken reiterated that the United States could not support a military ground operation in Rafah without "a credible and implementable plan for ensuring the safety of the more than one million people sheltering there."

According to the spokesman, "Secretary Blinken emphasized the need for all parties to take feasible measures to protect civilian lives and prevent the conflict from expanding. The Secretary underscored the U.S. commitment to lasting peace in the region, including through the establishment of a Palestinian state with security guaranteed for Israel."

Before the meeting Blinken said: "We’re thinking, of course, of the hostages and doing everything possible to bring them home. We’re thinking, as we always do, about Israel’s security both today but also for every day, for the long term."

"We’re thinking of the suffering of people caught up in the middle of conflict, including the Palestinian men, women, and children in Gaza," he added. "We’re thinking as well of the genuine opportunities that lie before us for a better, more secure future for Israelis, Palestinians, and all of our friends in the region. There’s a lot of work to be done to move toward that future, but I’m grateful for President Herzog and our work to not only think about it, but to help realize it."

President Herzog then said: "We thank President Biden for his steadfast support of the state of Israel, for the administration and yourself, in these dire moments."

"We are here with a group of family members of the hostages, including people who were – who came back from captivity in Gaza," Herzog emphasized. "And their plight is at our top priority. We want them back and we’re working with the international community."

"We are working with you and the international community on the issue of the humanitarian supply," he added, "making sure to upgrade it according to the rules of international humanitarian law whenever and wherever is necessary."

"The most important issue, of course, is that if you look at the horizon," Herzog concluded. "I heard your remarks today, and I think that I find them very interesting. I think there are opportunities; they need to be studied in depth. However, first and foremost, Israel’s security must be preserved, and for this we have to complete the work of undermining and eradicating the basic infrastructure of Hamas."