The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum headquarters intends to file an official complaint against the leaders of Hamas at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. On Wednesday, a delegation of 100 family members of hostages held by Hamas will depart Israel for the Netherlands together with lawyers from Israel and around the world, Ynet reported.

The complaint has been worked on by the headquarters legal department for the last four months, since the massacre of October 7 when Hamas terrorists murdered over 1,200 people and took over 240 hostages. Thousands of Jews from all over the Netherlands will come to The Hague to support the families.

According to the report, the charges detailed in the complaint to be filed in The Hague include kidnappings, forced disappearances, sexual violence, torture, and other crimes.

The purpose of submitting the complaint to the criminal court is to issue an arrest warrant against Hamas leaders, in order to exert additional pressure on the terrorist organization to release the hostages.

In the coming weeks, former hostages who were released from Gaza and family members of hostages who remained in captivity will arrive in The Hague to testify against Hamas in court, and to support the charges that will be brought against the terrorist organization's leadership.