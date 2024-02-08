Employees at the Pri Hagalil manufacturing plant in Hatzor Haglilit will strike starting Sunday, protesting the management's intention to fire 45 of the company's 130 employees.

Pri Hagalil, a vegetable processing company, produces canned and frozen vegetables.

Moti Haziza, chairman of the Pri Hagalil Workers Committee, said, "The Pri Hagalil employees are sick of the condescending behavior of the management. We have unanimously decided to strike until an appropriate and fair solution is found for the employees."

"Especially now, during the war in which residents of the north have been evacuated from their homes, we must safeguard and support the local economy - the growers and the employees."

Last month, it was reported that 53 employees were notified of pre-termination hearings, due to the company management's decision to close one of its production lines.

The decision is expected to negatively impact farmers in the Galilee, who grow corn and other crops, though it will benefit the plant itself.

Pri Hagalil has changed hands multiple times and was facing closure. In the past, it was one of the larger companies in northern Israel, and throughout the years has seen multiple rounds of firing and re-examining efficiency; the main reason for the terminations was that the tariffs on food imports were lowered.