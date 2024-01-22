The Pri Hagalil plant in Hatzor Haglilit is expected to fire about half its workers, Kan News reported Monday morning.

Pri Hagalil, a vegetable processing company, produces canned and frozen vegetables.

Since Sunday, 53 employees have received notice that they have been called for a pre-termination hearing, due to the company management's decision to close one of its production lines.

The decision is expected to negatively impact farmers in the Galilee, who grow corn and other crops, though it will benefit the plant itself.

Pri Hagalil has changed hands multiple times and was facing closure. In the past, it was one of the larger companies in northern Israel, and throughout the years has seen multiple rounds of firing and re-examining efficiency; the main reason for the terminations was that the tariffs on food imports were lowered.