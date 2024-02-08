Sky News correspondent Alistair Bunkall entered a Hamas tunnel beneath Khan Yunis, accompanied by IDF forces.

The tunnel is one in which at least three of the released hostages were held.

Bunkall noted that the tunnel is 25 meters underground, and "oppressively hot and narrow," though they sometimes open into more spacious quarters, complete with kitchens, bathrooms, and sleeping areas.

Bunkall also viewed a cell with metal bars and a door, which the IDF said was used to hold hostages and in which DNA of three hostages was found.

General Dan Goldfuss, commanding officer of the 98th Paratrooper Division that captured the city, told Bunkall, "If anybody in the world needs evidence for the horrific actions that the terror entity Hamas has done, you're in it."