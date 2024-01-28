Earlier on Sunday MK Danny Danon submitted a formal letter to the Sky News Group, requesting the immediate termination of anchor Belle Donati, saying, “During our interview last Friday, Ms. Donati made a shocking comparison between the present situation in Gaza and the Holocaust."

"In 2024, there should be no tolerance for news anchors who propagate antisemitism and draw inappropriate parallels between the democratic state of Israel and the Nazis.”

He continued, “As I’m sure you are well aware, Jews, both in Israel and globally, continue to grapple with the repercussions of the post-Holocaust era, and ironically, following the tragic events of October 7th, the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, antisemitism has surged by around 400%."

"Ms. Donati's egregious and antisemitic remarks are inexcusable, particularly considering her role as an anchor on an international television channel where impartiality is a crucial expectation.”