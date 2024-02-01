The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on three entities and one individual based in Turkey and Lebanon for giving "critical financial support" to a financial network used by Iran's Quds Force and the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

"These entities have generated hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of revenue from selling Iranian commodities, including to the Syrian government," the US Treasury Department said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

"These commodity sales provide a key source of funding for the IRGC-QF and Hezbollah's continued terrorist activities and support to other terrorist organizations throughout the region," it added.

The Treasury Department said it had imposed sanctions on Turkey-based Mira Ihracat Ithalat Petrol, which purchases, transports, and sells Iranian commodities on the global market, and its chief executive and owner Ibrahim Talal al-Uwayr, who is also known under the alias Ibrahim Agaoglu.

It also targeted two Lebanon-based entities, Yara Offshore SAL, a company affiliated with Hezbollah which has facilitated large sales of Iranian commodities to Syria, and Hydro Company for Drilling Equipment Rental, which is involved in financing the IRGC-QF by facilitating the shipment of Iranian commodities worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Syria.

Hezbollah is blacklisted in the US as a terrorist organization, and Washington has slapped sanctions on its members, associates, and affiliated businesses and charities in recent years.

The Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force has also been designated as a terrorist organization and sanctioned by the United States.