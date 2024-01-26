Rendering of the Pool of Siloam, Second Temple period

We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Beshalach

Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Nir Shaul

In Parashat BeShelach, the Israelites sang the "Song of the Sea".

Question

What brought the Israelites to think of Eretz Yisrael and the Beit Hamikdash in the Song?

Answers

1. Splitting the Red Sea was the completion of the redemption from Egypt and brought the Israelites to reflect on their goal in life.

2. Am Yisrael achieved the level of prophecy, which brought them to reflect their ideals and Eretz Yisrael is one of the most sublime spiritual ideals.

Midrash Bamidbar Rabba

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Karmon

Question

In the midrash, why did the king decide that it is better to marry off his slaves to his maidservants, than to purchase additional slaves and maidservants?

Answer

God desires His nation, to live in His Land because as a national power in the Land of Israel (and not dispersion throughout the world) we can fulfill God’s wishes to completion.

