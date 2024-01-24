MK Evgeny Sova (Yisrael Beytenu) spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the Knesset lobby he founded to commemorate Jewish heroism during World War II.

"In the 21st Knesset, I established a lobby to commemorate Jewish heroism during World War II. About one and a half million Jews fought against the Nazis about 80 years ago. As we know, three years after the Holocaust, the State of Israel was established," Sova said.

He continued, "Today, 80 years later, we are dealing with today's Nazis, which is Hamas."

"Anyone who comes today to the lobby to commemorate Jewish heroism after 80 years sees that even after a long time, the State of Israel faces an existential threat, it is dealing with seven different arenas."

Sova added that "the heroism displayed by the Jewish fighters in the coalition armies 80 years ago should be a legacy of the Jewish people, just as today the heroism of the IDF soldiers against Hamas and against our enemies will be part of the legacy of the people of Israel, the Jewish people."

"There is definitely a connection between these events, because the State of Israel arose after the Holocaust and today continues to fight for its existence thanks to the heroism of the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces," he concluded.

