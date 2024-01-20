Palestinian Media Watch founder and director Itamar Marcus spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News at the Sovereignty Movement conference in Jerusalem about the influence of the Palestinian Authority on the people of Gaza.

“Hamas’s deeds did not happen in a vacuum - it was the result of a generation of Palestinian education. The Palestinian Authority is responsible for education in Gaza as well,” Marus said.

“The Palestinian Authority teaches that the reason there have been massacres of Jews for centuries is because the whole world has needed to defend itself against them. Palestinians are told that Europe decided to solve its Jewish problem by stealing Palestine and sending the Jews there.”

“They are also told that this is the word of Allah, with one religious leader after another saying that Jews are Satan, the root of all evil in the world. It creates an incredible message that not only do we hate the Jews, so does the rest of the world, and so does Allah.”

He commented on reports of plans to have the Palestinian Authority take control of Gaza after the war: “The PA is part of the problem, and cannot be part of the solution. If they were to take control in Gaza, another generation would feel they were justified in doing Allah’s work by massacring Jews - something that must be avoided at all costs.”

He confirmed the reports that the Hamas plan for October 7th was readily available on Palestinian Media: “It was all out there. They published videos of training for this as early as August. Although we didn't know exactly when, we knew they were planning something like this. Much like in 1973, people in positions of power in the military intelligence blinded themselves by saying that we were too strong to attack. The results have been tragic.”