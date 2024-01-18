An Israeli source has said that the rumors that there are "advanced talks on a new prisoner swap," are not wrong, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the source, the efforts to bring about a new prisoner deal are constantly ongoing, and things have even changed since last week. At the same time, the source said that Israeli estimates as to the chance of a new deal coming to fruition are low, and Israel's stance is more cautious than that of the Americans.

While the Biden administration is more optimistic, in Israel it is believed that despite the progress, it is too early to speak about how the results will look. Regardless, "there are no breakthroughs at this stage," the source stressed.

On Tuesday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that efforts are underway to achieve a new hostage release deal, telling reporters that this is the reason why Brett McGurk, President Joe Biden's special envoy, arrived in Doha, Qatar.

"What I can tell you is we're working on this very diligently. Don't want to get ahead of where we are, but we're having very fairly serious and intensive discussions in Qatar about the possibility of another deal," said Kirby. "We're hopeful it can bear fruit and bear fruit soon."