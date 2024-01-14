The "100 Days of Hell" rally has reached its final stretch, and the families of the hostages called for the continued mobilization of Israel’s citizens and appealed to the Security Cabinet to take action for the immediate release of all the hostages.

Speaking Sunday at the "100 Days of Hell" rally in Hostage Plaza in Tel Aviv, Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday stressed that bringing the hostages home is the nation's top priority.

"One hundred long days of captivity. One hundred long days of solitude. They are held cruelly in the dark, in tunnels, without medical care, suffering terribly," Herzog began. "One hundred days of worry and fear, of uncertainty. One hundred days in which the heart of an entire nation beats together with you, beloved families. One hundred days in which each of us feels that the world is incomplete, that the horror is present in our lives in the most tangible and threatening way. One hundred days in which we are reminded that any harm to our loved ones is the responsibility of Hamas. One hundred days in which we tear open the gates of heaven with our prayers and cries of 'Let my people go.' Dear families, I have an important message for you: You are not alone and you cannot be left alone. Not now and not ever."

"An entire united nation stands together with you around the obligation to return all the hostages home and restore security for all Israeli citizens, because bringing back the hostages transcends any debate or disagreement. This is a profound moral imperative, an imperative of a people and a state.

"The issue of the hostages must not fall off the public and global agenda, and I pledge to continue working towards this in any way possible and with all means at my disposal. For our sake and theirs. And I ask here, from Hostage Plaza, to strengthen the IDF soldiers and security forces who are risking their lives to defeat the enemy and bring the hostages home.

"I ask to embrace the bereaved families and those wounded in body and spirit, and to thank all those working with dedication to return the hostages home - the thousands on behalf of the State of Israel and Israeli society, especially the Families Headquarters. The voices of mothers and fathers calling to their children to come home, which have accompanied us for 100 days already. We echo the outcry of our brothers and sisters, we plead, we demand! May they return to us speedily."