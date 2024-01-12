Over 100 supporters of Israel on Friday demonstrated outside of the International Court of Justice at the Hague, holding signs with the photos of hostages, while singing, "Am Israel chai."

The rally was organized by attorney Nati Rom, who works with pro-Israel activists around the world: After governments and advertising agencies refused to allow billboards with the hostages' photos to be displayed, the organizers printed signs with the hostages' photos, to be displayed by the demonstrators.

Rom explained, "After the Dutch authorities refused to allow billboards with the photos of the hostages, people came here today from all across Europe to say that the very fact that this hearing is being held is not legitimate."

"Israel has the right to protect itself, and all attempts to blame it for genocide are corrupt and will not succeed."

One of the protesters, Arian Domberch, said, "Global antisemitism has reared its head and tries to present itself as if it is only against Israel, when it fact it acts against Jews. Every day, the world becomes more dangerous to Jews, and the attempt to strip Israel of its right to protect itself pushed me to come here today and say: Never again!"