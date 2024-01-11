Israel's National Public Diplomacy Authority prepared a billboard campaign for Holland, intending to raise awareness for the hostages still held by Hamas.

The campaign was supposed to be initiated as part of a variety of actions taken in response to the court case against Israel in the Hague.

The billboards were designed with pictures of hostages and the caption that the person in the picture was still captive and could not testify that day.

The main message of the signs was that 136 Israelis are still being held by Hamas and so were unavailable to testify in the International Court. These include victims and witnesses of the various crimes Hamas committed, both during and after the massacre.

Then 10 advertising companies were contacted, but all of them refused to run the campaign. During the negotiations with one of the companies, the wording of the sign was approved, but at the time when the sign was supposed to be displayed, the company reported they were canceling the deal.

Moshik Aviv, head of the Authority, stated: “Attempts to silence us will be answered with an even louder voice. Even in front of the Hague, there are those who aggressively and provocatively attempt to foil the public diplomacy campaign of hundreds of billboards throughout Holland, with a particular focus on the Hague. The truth will win and the State of Israel will continue to declare its just cause and tell the world the truth. We are operating an international public diplomacy campaign of unprecedented proportions. Despite everything, they will not silence us.”

The director of the Government Press Office, Moriah Shalom, commented: “The refusal by the advertising companies is a serious blow to the freedom of expression and Israel's right to speak out loud against the terrorism from which its citizens are suffering. This is an obvious attempt to silence the voices of the Israeli hostages, who were taken captive during a murderous terrorist attack by Hamas. Their right to be heard is above any doubt."